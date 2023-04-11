After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Grossman has had a base hit in four of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In two games this season, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings