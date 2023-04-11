After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • Grossman has had a base hit in four of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In two games this season, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lyles (0-2) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9).
