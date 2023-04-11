Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .167 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Grossman has had a base hit in four of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In two games this season, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-2) gets the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9).
