Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .229.
- In six of nine games this season (66.7%), Jung has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Royals have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-2) makes the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
