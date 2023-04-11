Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .225 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in five of 10 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).
- In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this year (50.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-2) makes the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
