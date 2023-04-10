The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, April 10, with the Stars victorious in three consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Stars game against the Red Wings can be watched on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/10/2022 Stars Red Wings 3-2 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 212 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Stars score the eighth-most goals in the league (269 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 79 45 58 103 64 60 0% Joe Pavelski 79 26 49 75 55 31 53% Jamie Benn 79 32 42 74 46 52 59.9% Roope Hintz 70 35 35 70 37 24 51.6% Miro Heiskanen 76 11 58 69 62 50 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 260 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 20th in the league.

The Red Wings' 235 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players