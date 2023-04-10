Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Zack Greinke) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Cubs.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien is hitting .231 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In six of nine games this year (66.7%) Semien has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (33.3%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 3.74 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- The Royals will look to Greinke (0-2) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.324 WHIP ranks 57th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 77th.
