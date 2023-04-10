After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .238 with a double.

This year, Heim has recorded at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Heim has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

