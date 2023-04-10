Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .390.
- He ranks 86th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 138th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
- Seager has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
- Seager has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 3.74 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- The Royals will look to Greinke (0-2) in his third start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (2.38), 57th in WHIP (1.324), and 77th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
