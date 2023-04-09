Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .185 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in four games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender four home runs (0.6 per game), the least in the league.
- Taillon (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
