(4-3) will play the (4-4) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, April 9 at 2:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 2 strikeouts, Jameson Taillon will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Cubs have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -105.

Rangers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (0-1, 2.84 ERA)

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.

The Cubs have gone 3-2 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and have walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

The Rangers have been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +600 - 4th

