The Dallas Mavericks (38-43) and the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) are set to square off on Sunday at American Airlines Center, with a start time of 3:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Christian Wood and Zach Collins are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Wood, Tre Jones and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks dropped their previous game to the Bulls, 115-112, on Friday. Markieff Morris was their leading scorer with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markieff Morris 13 2 1 0 0 3 Luka Doncic 13 5 3 0 0 0 McKinley Wright IV 13 2 3 0 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Mavericks Players to Watch

Wood is posting 16.6 points, 1.8 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Dwight Powell is posting 6.7 points, 0.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Jaden Hardy puts up 8.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Justin Holiday posts 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

JaVale McGee is putting up 4.4 points, 0.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 25.9 7.8 7.1 0.7 0.5 2.7 Kyrie Irving 19.8 3.8 4.1 1.2 0.8 1.7 Christian Wood 11.7 4.4 2 0.3 0.9 1.1 Jaden Hardy 10.4 2.5 2.1 0.6 0.3 2.3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 11.2 2.3 1.6 0.3 0.2 2.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.