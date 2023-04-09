Southwest Division foes square off when the Dallas Mavericks (38-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) at American Airlines Center, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Spurs are 4.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and CW35
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -4.5 -

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 43 of Dallas' 81 games with a set total.
  • The Mavericks' ATS record is 30-50-0 this season.
  • This season, Dallas has been favored 52 times and won 30, or 57.7%, of those games.
  • This season, Dallas has won 23 of its 36 games, or 63.9%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Mavericks, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 0 0% 114.2 226.9 113.9 237 225.1
Spurs 0 0% 112.7 226.9 123.1 237 233

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • The Mavericks have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Mavericks have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, Dallas has played worse at home, covering 13 times in 40 home games, and 17 times in 41 road games.
  • The Mavericks score 114.2 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 123.1 the Spurs allow.
  • When Dallas scores more than 123.1 points, it is 15-6 against the spread and 15-6 overall.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Mavericks and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 30-50 9-28 43-38
Spurs 32-49 27-40 47-34

Mavericks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Mavericks Spurs
114.2
Points Scored (PG)
 112.7
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
15-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-15
15-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 15-22
113.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 123.1
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
16-21
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6
22-15
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6

