After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien is hitting .206 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • In five of eight games this season (62.5%), Semien has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Semien has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up four home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Taillon (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.