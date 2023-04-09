After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Jameson Taillon) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas with eight hits, batting .267 this season with three extra-base hits.

Jung has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Jung has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings