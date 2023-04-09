Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas with an OBP of .389 this season while batting .276 with six walks and four runs scored.
- Seager has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Seager has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.6 per game).
- Taillon (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His last time out came in relief on Saturday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
