The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .241.
  • Lowe has had a base hit in five of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Lowe has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.91 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.7 per game).
  • Steele (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.667), and 10th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
