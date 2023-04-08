Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Josh Jung -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has seven hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .269 with three extra-base hits.
- In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Jung has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
- Jung has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Cubs give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.7 per game).
- The Cubs will look to Steele (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.667), and 10th in K/9 (12).
