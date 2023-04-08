Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate (2022)
- Duran hit .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Duran got a hit in 63.8% of his 58 games last year, with multiple hits in 17.2% of those games.
- He homered in five games a year ago (out of 58 opportunities, 8.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.9% of his games a year ago (15 of 58), Duran drove home a run. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He scored in 23 of 58 games last year (39.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|34
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.276
|OBP
|.278
|.427
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|16
|16/5
|K/BB
|38/7
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|34
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (67.6%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (14.7%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (35.3%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.9%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (26.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Cubs will look to Steele (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.667), and 10th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
