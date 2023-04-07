The New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy III included, face off versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Murphy tallied 30 points, four assists and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 138-131 win versus the Grizzlies.

In this piece we'll examine Murphy's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Trey Murphy III Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.2 20.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.7 PRA 21.5 19.2 24.3 PR -- 17.8 22.6 3PM 3.5 2.6 4.0



Trey Murphy III Insights vs. the Knicks

Murphy is responsible for attempting 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.0 per game.

He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 22.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murphy's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.3 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

The Knicks are the 11th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 112.8 points per contest.

Allowing 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25 assists per game.

Giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Trey Murphy III vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 27 11 2 2 0 0 0

