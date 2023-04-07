How to Watch the Rangers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will meet Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Friday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' nine home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.
- Texas is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .439 this season.
- The Rangers' .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Texas has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 36.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
- The Rangers have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- Texas strikes out 10.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.148 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing five innings and giving up three earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/1/2023
|Phillies
|W 16-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Zack Wheeler
|4/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Bailey Falter
|4/3/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Bradish
|4/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 7-2
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Kyle Gibson
|4/5/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Grayson Rodriguez
|4/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Marcus Stroman
|4/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Justin Steele
|4/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Jameson Taillon
|4/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Zack Greinke
|4/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Jordan Lyles
|4/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Brad Keller
