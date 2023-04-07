When the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) and New York Knicks (47-33) match up at Smoothie King Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Jonas Valanciunas and Immanuel Quickley will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CJ McCollum, Quickley and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Pelicans topped the Grizzlies 138-131 in OT. With 35 points, Herbert Jones was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Herbert Jones 35 7 3 0 3 5 CJ McCollum 31 10 6 1 0 6 Trey Murphy III 30 2 4 3 0 7

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Pelicans Players to Watch

McCollum averages 20.8 points and 5.8 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.4 rebounds, shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.1% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Valanciunas averages a team-best 10.1 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 14.2 points and 1.8 assists, shooting 55.1% from the field.

Trey Murphy III posts 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brandon Ingram averages 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jones is averaging 9.8 points, 2.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 28.8 6.3 8.7 0.6 0.4 1.1 Jonas Valančiūnas 15.3 12.7 2.8 0.4 1 0.4 CJ McCollum 19.9 4.2 4.6 1.3 0.6 3 Trey Murphy III 20 2.6 1.7 1.6 0.6 4 Herbert Jones 10.7 4.5 2.8 0.8 0.4 1.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.