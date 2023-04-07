Nate Lowe -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 7 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .240 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Lowe has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Lowe has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Cubs will look to Stroman (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday, March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12).
