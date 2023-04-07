Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 7 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .240 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Lowe has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Lowe has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.8 per game).
- The Cubs will look to Stroman (1-0) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday, March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.