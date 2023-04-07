The Dallas Mavericks (38-42) have seven players on the injury report, including Luka Doncic, for their matchup against the Chicago Bulls (38-42) at American Airlines Center on Friday, April 7 at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Mavericks won on Wednesday 123-119 over the Kings. In the Mavericks' win, Kyrie Irving led the way with a team-high 31 points (adding four rebounds and eight assists).

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG MaximilianKleber PF Out Hamstring 5.9 3.6 1.4 Kyrie Irving PG Out Foot 27.1 5.1 5.5 JaVale McGee C Questionable Ankle 4.3 2.6 0.3 Luka Doncic PG Questionable Thigh 32.7 8.7 8.1 Christian Wood PF Out Rest 16.6 7.3 1.8 Tim Hardaway Jr. SG Out Ankle 14.4 3.5 1.8 Josh Green SG Out Rest 9.1 3 1.7

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: DeMar DeRozan: Questionable (Rest), Alex Caruso: Questionable (Midfoot), Zach LaVine: Questionable (Rest)

Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

Mavericks Season Insights

The Mavericks score only two more points per game (114.2) than the Bulls give up (112.2).

Dallas is 26-15 when scoring more than 112.2 points.

In their last 10 games, the Mavericks have been racking up 116.7 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 114.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Dallas knocks down 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in the NBA). It is making four more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 11.1 per game while shooting 35.1%.

The Mavericks score 114.5 points per 100 possessions (eighth in the league), while allowing 113.9 points per 100 possessions (20th in the NBA).

Mavericks vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -8 220.5

