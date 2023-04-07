Mavericks vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (38-42) are 7.5-point favorites against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-42) Friday, April 7, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.
Mavericks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 114 - Bulls 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (221.5)
- The Bulls have a 41-39-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 29-47-4 mark from the Mavericks.
- As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 5-13-1 ATS record Dallas puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (43.8% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (51.2%).
- The Mavericks have a .596 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-21) this season while the Bulls have a .413 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (19-27).
Mavericks Performance Insights
- Dallas is 16th in the NBA with 114.2 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks 15th with 113.8 points allowed per game.
- In terms of assists, the Mavericks are dishing out only 22.9 assists per contest (third-worst in league).
- The Mavericks rank third-best in the NBA by making 15.1 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank eighth in the league at 37.2%.
- Of the shots attempted by Dallas in 2022-23, 51.5% of them have been two-pointers (62.1% of the team's made baskets) and 48.5% have been from beyond the arc (37.9%).
