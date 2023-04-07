After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has a home run and a walk while hitting .240.

This season, Semien has posted at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Semien has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings