Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has seven hits and an OBP of .375, both of which lead Texas hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Jung is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- This year, Jung has totaled at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.70 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.8 per game).
- Stroman (1-0) starts for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, March 30, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.000 WHIP ranks 26th, and 12 K/9 ranks 11th.
