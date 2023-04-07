After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has three walks while hitting .217.

Seager has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.

Seager has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings