CJ McCollum and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be facing the New York Knicks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 138-131 win over the Grizzlies, McCollum tallied 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on McCollum's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.8 19.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.2 Assists 5.5 5.8 4.6 PRA 30.5 31 28.7 PR -- 25.2 24.1 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.0



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Knicks

McCollum has taken 17.9 shots per game this season and made 7.8 per game, which account for 18.6% and 16.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 7.3 threes per game, or 21.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pelicans rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the 11th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 112.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks are seventh in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25 assists per game, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have given up 13 makes per game, 24th in the NBA.

CJ McCollum vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 34 13 2 4 1 0 0

