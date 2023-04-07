Adolis Garcia -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 7 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .522.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his six games this year, with multiple hits in 50.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Garcia has driven in a run in four games this season (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of six games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings