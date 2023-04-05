See the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (40-39), which currently has two players listed, as the Pelicans ready for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, April 5 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans fell in their last game 121-103 against the Kings on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram scored a team-best 22 points for the Pelicans in the loss.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26 7 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9 2.3 3

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Luke Kennard: Questionable (Ankle), Ja Morant: Questionable (Hip), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Xavier Tillman: Questionable (Ankle), Ziaire Williams: Out (Foot/Ankle), Jake LaRavia: Out (Calf)

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSE

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans average only 1.6 more points per game (114.2) than the Grizzlies give up (112.6).

New Orleans is 35-10 when scoring more than 112.6 points.

In their last 10 games, the Pelicans have been racking up 115.9 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 114.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New Orleans makes 10.9 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc (15th in the NBA). It is making 1.3 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.2 per game while shooting 33.9%.

The Pelicans rank 20th in the league by averaging 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are sixth in the NBA, allowing 109.9 points per 100 possessions.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -6 227.5

