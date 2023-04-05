The Sacramento Kings (48-31) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (37-42) on April 5, 2023.

Mavericks vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Kings allow to opponents.

Dallas has a 22-14 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

The Mavericks put up only four fewer points per game (114.1) than the Kings allow (118.1).

When Dallas scores more than 118.1 points, it is 20-12.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks are putting up 115.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (113.1).

When playing at home, Dallas is allowing 3.8 fewer points per game (111.8) than on the road (115.6).

The Mavericks are draining 14.7 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.8 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than they're averaging away from home (15.5, 37.6%).

Mavericks Injuries