How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (48-31) hope to build on a three-game road win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (37-42) on April 5, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Mavericks vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Mavericks vs. Kings with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Dallas has a 22-14 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.
- The Mavericks put up only four fewer points per game (114.1) than the Kings allow (118.1).
- When Dallas scores more than 118.1 points, it is 20-12.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks are putting up 115.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (113.1).
- When playing at home, Dallas is allowing 3.8 fewer points per game (111.8) than on the road (115.6).
- The Mavericks are draining 14.7 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.8 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than they're averaging away from home (15.5, 37.6%).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kyrie Irving
|Questionable
|Rest
|Luka Doncic
|Questionable
|Rest
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.