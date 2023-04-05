The Sacramento Kings (48-31) visit the Dallas Mavericks (37-42) after winning three road games in a row. The Mavericks are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 241.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -6.5 241.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 241.5 points 21 times.
  • Dallas has had an average of 227.9 points in its games this season, 13.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Mavericks are 30-48-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Dallas has been favored 50 times and won 29, or 58%, of those games.
  • This season, Dallas has won 16 of its 27 games, or 59.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
  • The Mavericks have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Mavericks vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Kings Total Facts
Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 21 26.6% 114.1 235.5 113.8 231.9 225
Kings 32 40.5% 121.4 235.5 118.1 231.9 236

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • The Mavericks have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Mavericks have hit the over four times.
  • Dallas has done a better job covering the spread on the road (17-23-0) than it has in home games (13-25-0).
  • The Mavericks put up just four fewer points per game (114.1) than the Kings allow (118.1).
  • Dallas has an 18-14 record against the spread and a 20-12 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Splits

Mavericks and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 30-48 6-21 42-37
Kings 44-35 3-2 40-39

Mavericks vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Mavericks Kings
114.1
Points Scored (PG)
 121.4
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
18-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-19
20-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 44-12
113.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
25-33
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-6
33-26
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 24-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.