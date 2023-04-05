Mavericks vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 5
The Dallas Mavericks (37-42), on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET, hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Sacramento Kings (48-31).
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Kings matchup in this article.
Mavericks vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mavericks vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mavericks (-6.5)
|241.5
|-255
|+215
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-6.5)
|241.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mavericks (-6.5)
|241.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Mavericks vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Mavericks average 114.1 points per game (16th in the league) while giving up 113.8 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +26 scoring differential overall.
- The Kings put up 121.4 points per game (first in league) while allowing 118.1 per contest (26th in NBA). They have a +257 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- The teams average 235.5 points per game combined, 6.0 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 231.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Dallas has put together a 29-46-4 record against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has put together a 44-33-2 ATS record so far this season.
Mavericks and Kings NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+35000
|+14000
|-
|Kings
|+7000
|+2500
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Mavericks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.