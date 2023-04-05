Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)
- Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.
- Jung picked up a base hit in 15 of 26 games last year (57.7%), with at least two hits in four of those contests (15.4%).
- He went yard in 15.4% of his games in 2022 (four of 26), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.6% of his games a year ago (nine of 26), Jung drove home a run. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He crossed home in eight of 26 games a year ago (30.8%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.196
|AVG
|.214
|.224
|OBP
|.250
|.339
|SLG
|.524
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|11
|24/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Rodriguez will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 23 years old.
