On Tuesday, Robbie Grossman (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate (2022)

  • Grossman hit .209 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 walks.
  • Grossman picked up a hit in 45.8% of his games last year (60 of 131), with at least two hits in 18 of those contests (13.7%).
  • He homered in 5.3% of his games last year (seven of 131), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 25.2% of his games a season ago (33 of 131), Grossman drove in a run. In eight of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He came around to score in 26.7% of his games last season (35 of 131), with more than one run on five occasions (3.8%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 67
.209 AVG .210
.307 OBP .313
.330 SLG .297
11 XBH 16
5 HR 2
25 RBI 20
63/25 K/BB 66/31
2 SB 4
Home Away
61 GP 70
27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (47.1%)
8 (13.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.3%)
14 (23.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (30.0%)
5 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (2.9%)
19 (31.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Gibson (1-0) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.20), 65th in WHIP (1.400), and 74th in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
