The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) will host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) after winning three straight home games.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 48% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Kings allow to opponents.

In games New Orleans shoots better than 49.3% from the field, it is 24-9 overall.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.

The Pelicans average just four fewer points per game (114.3) than the Kings allow (118.3).

New Orleans is 24-5 when scoring more than 118.3 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are posting 114.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 114 points per contest.

New Orleans cedes 109.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 115.1 in road games.

In home games, the Pelicans are draining one more threes per game (11.5) than in road games (10.5). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to on the road (35.6%).

Pelicans Injuries