The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) will host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) after winning three straight home games.

Pelicans vs. Kings Game Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

  • The Pelicans are shooting 48% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • In games New Orleans shoots better than 49.3% from the field, it is 24-9 overall.
  • The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.
  • The Pelicans average just four fewer points per game (114.3) than the Kings allow (118.3).
  • New Orleans is 24-5 when scoring more than 118.3 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

  • The Pelicans are posting 114.7 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 114 points per contest.
  • New Orleans cedes 109.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 115.1 in road games.
  • In home games, the Pelicans are draining one more threes per game (11.5) than in road games (10.5). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to on the road (35.6%).

Pelicans Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Zion Williamson Out Hamstring
Jose Alvarado Out Tibia

