The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (47-31) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA. The point total for the matchup is 237.5.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -3.5 237.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans' 78 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 237.5 points 20 times.
  • The average point total in New Orleans' games this season is 226.5, 11 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Pelicans have gone 39-39-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, New Orleans has won 25 out of the 38 games, or 65.8%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, New Orleans has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pelicans have a 61.5% chance to win.

Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Kings Total Facts
Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 20 25.6% 114.3 235.7 112.2 230.5 228.8
Kings 39 50% 121.4 235.7 118.3 230.5 236

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have gone over the total three times.
  • Against the spread, New Orleans has fared better at home, covering 22 times in 38 home games, and 17 times in 40 road games.
  • The Pelicans record just four fewer points per game (114.3) than the Kings allow (118.3).
  • New Orleans is 23-6 against the spread and 24-5 overall when scoring more than 118.3 points.

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 39-39 14-11 37-41
Kings 43-35 13-8 40-38

Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pelicans Kings
114.3
Points Scored (PG)
 121.4
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
23-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 38-20
24-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 44-14
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.3
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
36-23
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-6
37-22
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-6

