On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)

  • Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.
  • In 104 of 161 games last season (64.6%) Semien got at least one hit, and in 45 of those contests (28.0%) he picked up two or more.
  • He went yard in 14.9% of his games in 2022 (24 of 161), including 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Semien picked up an RBI in 54 games last year out of 161 (33.5%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
  • He crossed the plate in 73 of 161 games last year (45.3%), including scoring more than once in 16.1% of his games (26 times).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 81
.210 AVG .285
.272 OBP .334
.355 SLG .502
26 XBH 36
10 HR 16
31 RBI 52
56/28 K/BB 64/25
11 SB 14
Home Away
80 GP 81
45 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 59 (72.8%)
18 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (33.3%)
36 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (45.7%)
10 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (17.3%)
23 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Gibson (1-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 7.20 ERA ranks 84th, 1.400 WHIP ranks 65th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 74th among qualifying pitchers this season.
