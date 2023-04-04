Josh Richardson and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 1, Richardson put up three points in a 122-114 win versus the Clippers.

Let's look at Richardson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.5 6.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.6 Assists -- 2.8 1.6 PRA -- 16.1 11 PR -- 13.3 9.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Josh Richardson Insights vs. the Kings

Richardson's Pelicans average 102.2 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Kings have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 103.4 possessions per contest.

The Kings allow 118.3 points per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 42.1 rebounds per contest, the Kings are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Kings have given up 26.7 per game, worst in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are 20th in the NBA, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Josh Richardson vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 29 19 8 3 2 0 2 1/15/2023 30 21 1 4 4 0 1 11/17/2022 23 9 1 3 2 0 2

