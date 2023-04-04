On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Adolis García At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.

Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 40th in slugging.

Garcia got a hit in 69.2% of his 156 games last season, with at least two hits in 23.1% of them.

Including the 156 games he played in last season, he homered in 26 of them (16.7%), going deep in 4.1% of his trips to home plate.

Garcia picked up an RBI in 41.7% of his games last season (65 of 156), with two or more RBIs in 20 of those contests (12.8%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.

He came around to score in 73 of his 156 games a year ago (46.8%), with two or more runs scored 13 times (8.3%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 77 GP 79 .255 AVG .244 .311 OBP .293 .479 SLG .435 31 XBH 35 15 HR 12 58 RBI 43 96/21 K/BB 87/21 12 SB 13 Home Away 77 GP 79 55 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 53 (67.1%) 17 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (24.1%) 38 (49.4%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.2%) 32 (41.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)