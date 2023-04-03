After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate (2022)

  • Grossman hit .209 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 walks.
  • Grossman reached base via a hit in 60 of 131 games last season (45.8%), including multiple hits in 13.7% of those games (18 of them).
  • He homered in 5.3% of his games in 2022 (seven of 131), including 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grossman picked up an RBI in 33 of 131 games last season (25.2%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored in 26.7% of his 131 games last year, with more than one run in 3.8% of those games (five).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 67
.209 AVG .210
.307 OBP .313
.330 SLG .297
11 XBH 16
5 HR 2
25 RBI 20
63/25 K/BB 66/31
2 SB 4
Home Away
61 GP 70
27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (47.1%)
8 (13.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.3%)
14 (23.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (30.0%)
5 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (2.9%)
19 (31.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Bradish makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old right-hander, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
  • Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.402 WHIP, putting together a 4-7 record.
