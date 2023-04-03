Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate (2022)
- Grossman hit .209 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 walks.
- Grossman reached base via a hit in 60 of 131 games last season (45.8%), including multiple hits in 13.7% of those games (18 of them).
- He homered in 5.3% of his games in 2022 (seven of 131), including 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman picked up an RBI in 33 of 131 games last season (25.2%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 26.7% of his 131 games last year, with more than one run in 3.8% of those games (five).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|67
|.209
|AVG
|.210
|.307
|OBP
|.313
|.330
|SLG
|.297
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|20
|63/25
|K/BB
|66/31
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|70
|27 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (47.1%)
|8 (13.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.3%)
|14 (23.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (30.0%)
|5 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (2.9%)
|19 (31.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (20.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Bradish makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old right-hander, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.402 WHIP, putting together a 4-7 record.
