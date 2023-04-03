Marcus Semien -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)

  • Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.
  • Semien reached base via a hit in 104 of 161 games last season (64.6%), including multiple hits in 28.0% of those games (45 of them).
  • He homered in 24 games a year ago (out of 161 opportunities, 14.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3.6% of his trips to home plate.
  • Semien drove in a run in 54 games last season out of 161 (33.5%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
  • He touched home plate in 45.3% of his games last season (73 of 161), with two or more runs on 26 occasions (16.1%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 81
.210 AVG .285
.272 OBP .334
.355 SLG .502
26 XBH 36
10 HR 16
31 RBI 52
56/28 K/BB 64/25
11 SB 14
Home Away
80 GP 81
45 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 59 (72.8%)
18 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (33.3%)
36 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (45.7%)
10 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (17.3%)
23 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Bradish makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.402 WHIP over his 23 games, compiling a 4-7 record.
