Josh Jung -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)

  • Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.
  • Jung got a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games last year, with at least two hits in 15.4% of those contests.
  • He homered in 15.4% of his games last year (four of 26), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jung drove in a run in nine of 26 games last season (34.6%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In eight of 26 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 11
.196 AVG .214
.224 OBP .250
.339 SLG .524
5 XBH 5
1 HR 4
4 RBI 11
24/2 K/BB 15/2
2 SB 0
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
  • Bradish makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went five innings.
  • Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with a 4-7 record, had a 4.90 ERA, and a 1.402 WHIP.
