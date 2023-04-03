Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Corey Seager -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Phillies.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corey Seager At The Plate (2022)
- Seager hit .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 86th, his on-base percentage ranked 73rd, and he was 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Seager picked up a base hit in 100 out of 151 games last season (66.2%), with multiple hits in 40 of those contests (26.5%).
- Including the 151 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 31 of them (20.5%), leaving the yard in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager drove in a run in 62 of 151 games last season (41.1%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored a run in 72 of 151 games last year, with multiple runs in 16 of those games.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|.273
|AVG
|.213
|.363
|OBP
|.281
|.549
|SLG
|.360
|36
|XBH
|22
|22
|HR
|11
|46
|RBI
|38
|43/41
|K/BB
|60/24
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|57 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (57.3%)
|23 (30.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.7%)
|39 (51.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (44.0%)
|20 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.7%)
|34 (44.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Bradish will make his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- In his 23 appearances last season he compiled a 4-7 record, had a 4.90 ERA, and a 1.402 WHIP.
