Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Phillies.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate (2022)
- Grossman hit .209 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 walks.
- Grossman got a hit 60 times last season in 131 games (45.8%), including 18 multi-hit games (13.7%).
- He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 131 opportunities, 5.3%), going deep in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Grossman drove in a run in 33 of 131 games last season (25.2%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored a run in 26.7% of his 131 games last season, with two or more runs in 3.8% of those games (five).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|67
|.209
|AVG
|.210
|.307
|OBP
|.313
|.330
|SLG
|.297
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|20
|63/25
|K/BB
|66/31
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|70
|27 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (47.1%)
|8 (13.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.3%)
|14 (23.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (30.0%)
|5 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (2.9%)
|19 (31.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (20.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Falter will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 25-year-old southpaw started the game and went two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he put together a 6-4 record, a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP over his 20 games.
