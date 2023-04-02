On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Phillies.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate (2022)

  • Grossman hit .209 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 walks.
  • Grossman got a hit 60 times last season in 131 games (45.8%), including 18 multi-hit games (13.7%).
  • He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 131 opportunities, 5.3%), going deep in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Grossman drove in a run in 33 of 131 games last season (25.2%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 26.7% of his 131 games last season, with two or more runs in 3.8% of those games (five).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 67
.209 AVG .210
.307 OBP .313
.330 SLG .297
11 XBH 16
5 HR 2
25 RBI 20
63/25 K/BB 66/31
2 SB 4
Home Away
61 GP 70
27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (47.1%)
8 (13.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.3%)
14 (23.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (30.0%)
5 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (2.9%)
19 (31.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Falter will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 25-year-old southpaw started the game and went two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
  • Last season he put together a 6-4 record, a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP over his 20 games.
