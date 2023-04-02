Mavericks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) are 3-point underdogs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup tips off at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW.
Mavericks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Mavericks vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 117 - Mavericks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Under (246)
- The Hawks have covered the spread more often than the Mavericks this year, tallying an ATS record of 33-42-2, as opposed to the 28-46-4 record of the Mavs.
- Atlanta (12-19-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (37.5%) than Dallas (10-11-1) does as a 3+-point underdog (45.5%).
- Dallas and its opponents have eclipsed the total 51.3% of the time this season (40 out of 78). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (41 out of 77).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Mavericks are 7-20, while the Hawks are 27-18 as moneyline favorites.
Mavericks Performance Insights
- At 113.9 points scored per game and 113.5 points conceded, Dallas is 16th in the NBA on offense and 15th defensively.
- The Mavericks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Mavericks are the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15.1 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.2%).
- Dallas takes 48.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 51.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.1% of Dallas' baskets are 3-pointers, and 61.9% are 2-pointers.
