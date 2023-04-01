The New Orleans Pelicans (39-38) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-37) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSNO and KTLA. The point total is 226.5 for the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and KTLA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -3.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 38 times.

New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 226.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Pelicans are 38-39-0 against the spread this season.

This season, New Orleans has won 24 out of the 37 games, or 64.9%, in which it has been favored.

This season, New Orleans has won 17 of its 23 games, or 73.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Clippers Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 38 49.4% 114.2 227.3 112.2 224.9 228.9 Clippers 33 42.3% 113.1 227.3 112.7 224.9 224.5

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over three times.

At home, New Orleans has a better record against the spread (21-16-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (17-23-0).

The Pelicans score 114.2 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 112.7 the Clippers allow.

When New Orleans scores more than 112.7 points, it is 32-12 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Pelicans and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 38-39 13-11 36-41 Clippers 39-39 9-12 36-42

Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Clippers 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 32-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-9 34-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-6 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 32-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-17 32-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.