On Saturday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Phillies.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe put together 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.

Among qualified batters in MLB play last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Lowe got a base hit in 113 of 157 games last year (72.0%), with at least two hits in 54 of those games (34.4%).

In 27 of 157 games last year, he left the yard (17.2%). He went deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 35.7% of his 157 games a year ago, Lowe picked up an RBI (56 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (8.9%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored a run in 42.0% of his games last year (66 of 157), with more than one run on seven occasions (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 78 .280 AVG .322 .346 OBP .373 .434 SLG .547 24 XBH 32 10 HR 17 27 RBI 49 73/27 K/BB 74/23 1 SB 1 Home Away 79 GP 78 50 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 63 (80.8%) 24 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 30 (38.5%) 31 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.9%) 10 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (21.8%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (44.9%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)