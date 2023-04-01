Mitch Garver is back in the lineup for the Texas Rangers and will face Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)

Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Garver reached base via a hit in 29 of 54 games last season (53.7%), including multiple hits in 16.7% of those games (nine of them).

Including the 54 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 10 of them (18.5%), taking the pitcher deep in 4.7% of his trips to home plate.

Garver drove in a run in 29.6% of his 54 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 13.0% of them (seven). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored in 20 of 54 games last year (37.0%), including three multi-run games (5.6%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 30 .217 AVG .200 .340 OBP .261 .325 SLG .467 5 XBH 12 2 HR 8 9 RBI 15 20/15 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 30 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (53.3%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.7%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (36.7%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (30.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)