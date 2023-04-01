Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Phillies.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)
- Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.
- Semien picked up a base hit in 104 of 161 games last year (64.6%), with more than one hit in 45 of those games (28.0%).
- He hit a long ball in 24 of 161 games in 2022 (14.9%), including 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien picked up an RBI in 54 games last season out 161 (33.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- He came around to score 73 times in 161 games (45.3%) last season, including 26 occasions when he scored more than once (16.1%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.210
|AVG
|.285
|.272
|OBP
|.334
|.355
|SLG
|.502
|26
|XBH
|36
|10
|HR
|16
|31
|RBI
|52
|56/28
|K/BB
|64/25
|11
|SB
|14
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|45 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|59 (72.8%)
|18 (22.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (33.3%)
|36 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (45.7%)
|10 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (17.3%)
|23 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (38.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wheeler will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros.
- Last season he put together a 12-7 record, a 2.82 ERA and a 1.039 WHIP over his 26 games.
