After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Phillies.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)

  • Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.
  • Semien picked up a base hit in 104 of 161 games last year (64.6%), with more than one hit in 45 of those games (28.0%).
  • He hit a long ball in 24 of 161 games in 2022 (14.9%), including 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Semien picked up an RBI in 54 games last season out 161 (33.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • He came around to score 73 times in 161 games (45.3%) last season, including 26 occasions when he scored more than once (16.1%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 81
.210 AVG .285
.272 OBP .334
.355 SLG .502
26 XBH 36
10 HR 16
31 RBI 52
56/28 K/BB 64/25
11 SB 14
Home Away
80 GP 81
45 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 59 (72.8%)
18 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (33.3%)
36 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (45.7%)
10 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (17.3%)
23 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Wheeler will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old righty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros.
  • Last season he put together a 12-7 record, a 2.82 ERA and a 1.039 WHIP over his 26 games.
