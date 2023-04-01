Josh Jung -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)

  • Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.
  • In 15 of 26 games last season (57.7%) Jung had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (15.4%) he picked up two or more.
  • In four of 26 games last year, he homered (15.4%). He went deep in 4.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Jung drove in a run in nine games last year out 26 (34.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He crossed home in eight of 26 games a year ago (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 11
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Wheeler will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
  • The 32-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
  • In his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 2.82 ERA and a 1.039 WHIP, putting together a 12-7 record.
